Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $106.92 Million Position in Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its position in shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,678,469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 53,874 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.16% of Southern worth $106,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GQ Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Southern by 104.6% during the fourth quarter. GQ Asset Management LLC now owns 17,718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 9,058 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Southern by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 332,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,898,000 after purchasing an additional 17,341 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Southern by 106.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 93,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,862,000 after purchasing an additional 48,268 shares during the period. Bluefin Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,570,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Southern by 82.3% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 4,109 shares during the period. 59.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Christopher C. Womack sold 54,966 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total value of $3,545,307.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,200,949.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher C. Womack sold 9,843 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.99, for a total value of $669,225.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,233,746.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 127,827 shares of company stock worth $8,305,763. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Southern stock opened at $55.14 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.69. Southern Co has a one year low of $41.96 and a one year high of $71.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $51.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.38.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27. Southern had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 22.20%. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Southern Co will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.74%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cfra increased their target price on Southern from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $63.50 target price on shares of Southern in a research note on Sunday, December 15th. Barclays lowered their target price on Southern from $68.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Southern in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Southern from $70.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.12.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

