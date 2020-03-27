Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $109.25 Million Stake in Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) by 17.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 941,974 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 141,363 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 2.17% of Silicon Laboratories worth $109,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,520 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 2,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 93.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Cowen reduced their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $123.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from to and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Summit Insights lowered Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.00.

SLAB stock opened at $87.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 209.05, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.43. Silicon Laboratories has a twelve month low of $65.09 and a twelve month high of $122.90. The company has a quick ratio of 6.32, a current ratio of 6.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $90.46 and a 200-day moving average of $106.17.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $219.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.01 million. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 2.30%. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Silicon Laboratories will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Navdeep S. Sooch sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 433,447 shares in the company, valued at $52,013,640. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Matthew Johnson sold 1,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.99, for a total value of $184,780.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,830,073.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,102 shares of company stock valued at $2,606,021. 2.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers Internet of things products, including 8-bit mixed-signal, 32-bit wireless, and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers; wireless connectivity devices, such as multiprotocol wireless Gecko system-on-chip devices; real-time operating systems; sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors.

