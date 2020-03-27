Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $112.84 Million Holdings in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its position in shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,502,041 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 13,655 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 7.17% of AAR worth $112,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AAR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AAR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of AAR during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AAR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AAR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. 92.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AIR. TheStreet lowered AAR from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine lowered AAR from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Benchmark decreased their price target on AAR from $54.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered AAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised AAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.33.

In other news, Director David P. Storch sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total transaction of $1,170,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 521,991 shares in the company, valued at $24,439,618.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David P. Storch sold 9,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.95, for a total value of $444,014.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 493,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,670,075.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,163 shares of company stock valued at $2,935,560. 8.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AAR stock opened at $19.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.64. The firm has a market cap of $532.78 million, a P/E ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.40. AAR Corp. has a 52 week low of $8.56 and a 52 week high of $52.78.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 24th. The aerospace company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $553.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.29 million. AAR had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 1.97%. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that AAR Corp. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 30th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 27th. AAR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.71%.

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services.

