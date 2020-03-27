Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $114.07 Million Stock Holdings in Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,397,479 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 581,960 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 2.26% of Nuance Communications worth $114,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 74,435 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 35,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 5,245 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 40,358 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 88,722 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nuance Communications alerts:

In related news, EVP Thomas L. Beaudoin sold 12,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.85, for a total transaction of $220,536.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 240,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,299,368.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Arthur G. Giterman sold 10,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total value of $247,331.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 112,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,599,258.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,562 shares of company stock valued at $867,493. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NUAN opened at $16.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.16, a P/E/G ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Nuance Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.51 and a 12-month high of $23.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.03.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $418.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.30 million. Nuance Communications had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 14.02%. Nuance Communications’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nuance Communications Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NUAN. BidaskClub downgraded Nuance Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Nuance Communications in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Nuance Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Nuance Communications in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Nuance Communications from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.20.

Nuance Communications Company Profile

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ: NUAN) is the pioneer and leader in conversational AI innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security. With decades of domain and AI expertise, Nuance works with thousands of organizations globally across healthcare, financial services, telecommunications, government, and retail – to create stronger relationships and better experiences for their customers and workforce.

Featured Story: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Nuance Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuance Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.