Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $114.67 Million Stock Position in ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 149.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 406,175 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 243,122 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.22% of ServiceNow worth $114,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 668.8% in the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.20% of the company’s stock.

NOW opened at $294.73 on Friday. ServiceNow Inc has a fifty-two week low of $213.99 and a fifty-two week high of $362.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $318.20 and a 200-day moving average of $285.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $51.71 billion, a PE ratio of 92.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.32.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.09. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 18.11%. The company had revenue of $951.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.14 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that ServiceNow Inc will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Miller sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.98, for a total value of $2,337,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $996,262.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 40,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.87, for a total value of $13,965,592.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,213 shares in the company, valued at $417,114.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 118,104 shares of company stock valued at $37,908,647 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded ServiceNow from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “positive” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $321.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank lowered ServiceNow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ServiceNow presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $353.81.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

