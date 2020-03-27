Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $122.39 Million Stock Holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 21.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 814,170 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 146,033 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 1.10% of West Pharmaceutical Services worth $122,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. AXA acquired a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 4th quarter valued at $2,240,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc bought a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 4th quarter valued at $1,109,000. Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 62,370 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,377,000 after acquiring an additional 15,300 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,620 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $976,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 243.8% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 127,193 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $19,121,000 after acquiring an additional 90,195 shares during the last quarter. 91.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WST shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Bank of America cut West Pharmaceutical Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.04.

Shares of WST opened at $146.43 on Friday. West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.73 and a 52 week high of $176.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.76 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 3.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $153.97 and a 200-day moving average of $149.31.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.10. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 13.14%. The company had revenue of $470.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. West Pharmaceutical Services’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 21st. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.75%.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, France, Other European countries, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

