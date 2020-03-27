Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $122.94 Million Stock Holdings in Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) by 135.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 728,081 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 419,145 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 2.60% of Deckers Outdoor worth $122,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DECK. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter valued at about $96,977,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 315.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 231,121 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $34,057,000 after purchasing an additional 175,513 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 91.5% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 264,254 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $44,622,000 after purchasing an additional 126,275 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 519.4% during the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 146,660 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $24,765,000 after purchasing an additional 122,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,274,006 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $383,989,000 after purchasing an additional 112,955 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor stock opened at $140.57 on Friday. Deckers Outdoor Corp has a 52 week low of $78.70 and a 52 week high of $203.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $166.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.71.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The textile maker reported $7.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.55 by $0.59. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 27.93%. The firm had revenue of $938.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $900.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Corp will post 9.54 EPS for the current year.

DECK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Deckers Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America lifted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Wedbush upgraded Deckers Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $170.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $205.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.60.

In related news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 782 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.28, for a total value of $151,144.96. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 30,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,809,030.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David Powers sold 2,500 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $425,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,553,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and footwear under the Sanuk brand name.

