Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $127.70 Million Stock Position in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,104,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,336 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.16% of Fiserv worth $127,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 3rd quarter worth about $11,438,995,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 27,289,627 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,155,500,000 after acquiring an additional 340,147 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,673,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,452,315,000 after acquiring an additional 7,234,231 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,502,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,098,762,000 after acquiring an additional 340,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 4,650,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $537,680,000 after acquiring an additional 130,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FISV shares. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $120.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Fiserv from $143.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. SunTrust Banks restated a “positive” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Fiserv has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.95.

Shares of FISV stock opened at $97.69 on Friday. Fiserv Inc has a 52-week low of $73.50 and a 52-week high of $125.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.79. The company has a market capitalization of $58.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.97, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). Fiserv had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 160.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fiserv Inc will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.20, for a total transaction of $3,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 398,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,062,305.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

