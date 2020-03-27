Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $131.99 Million Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,060,204 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 83,985 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.13% of American Express worth $131,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AXP. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in American Express by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 24,629 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $3,197,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors increased its position in shares of American Express by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 2,832 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Express by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 783 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Express by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 942 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Express by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 809 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 84.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other American Express news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 27,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total value of $3,750,758.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 53,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,310,653.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 7,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.61, for a total transaction of $1,004,520.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $531,103.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 81,639 shares of company stock valued at $10,880,261. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AXP opened at $93.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $67.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.11. American Express has a 12 month low of $67.00 and a 12 month high of $138.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $112.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.39.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The payment services company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.03. American Express had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The company had revenue of $11.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that American Express will post 8.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.98%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AXP. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of American Express from $146.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 9th. DZ Bank raised shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Argus upgraded shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of American Express from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. American Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.79.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

