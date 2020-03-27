Alliancebernstein L.P. Increases Holdings in Stifel Financial Corp (NYSE:SF)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial Corp (NYSE:SF) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,073,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,240 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 3.03% of Stifel Financial worth $125,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 365.9% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. 83.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stifel Financial stock opened at $42.10 on Friday. Stifel Financial Corp has a fifty-two week low of $31.13 and a fifty-two week high of $69.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.29.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $944.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $857.35 million. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 13.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.57 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This is an increase from Stifel Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.15%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SF shares. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Stifel Financial from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Stifel Financial from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Stifel Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.75.

In other Stifel Financial news, SVP Richard J. Himelfarb sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total transaction of $650,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 95,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,193,167.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Peacock acquired 1,000 shares of Stifel Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.47 per share, with a total value of $32,470.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $393,070. 3.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

