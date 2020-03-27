Alliancebernstein L.P. Increases Stock Position in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 538.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 841,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 710,010 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 1.56% of Euronet Worldwide worth $132,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 212,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,560,000 after purchasing an additional 22,090 shares during the last quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Euronet Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,104,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Euronet Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,904,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Euronet Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $318,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 402.1% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 48,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,720,000 after acquiring an additional 39,237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

In other Euronet Worldwide news, VP Jeffrey B. Newman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.20, for a total transaction of $621,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,981 shares in the company, valued at $867,040.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director M Jeannine Strandjord bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $100.13 per share, for a total transaction of $200,260.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 43,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,336,129.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EEFT opened at $93.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.46. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.27 and a 1 year high of $171.25.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $693.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.40 million. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 26.15% and a net margin of 12.61%. As a group, analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EEFT. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $176.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $180.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $175.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Euronet Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.78.

About Euronet Worldwide

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Financial Transaction (EFT) Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

