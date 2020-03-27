Alliancebernstein L.P. Lowers Stock Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,177,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,664 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.09% of Novo Nordisk A/S worth $126,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NVO. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 24,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 282,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,586,000 after purchasing an additional 26,924 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,100,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,600,000 after purchasing an additional 70,970 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 16,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 3,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Capital Management purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $112,000. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on NVO. Bank of America raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Guggenheim cut Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.85.

Shares of NVO opened at $56.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.60. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1 year low of $46.47 and a 1 year high of $64.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 73.70% and a net margin of 31.95%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.7874 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. This is a boost from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 27th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is 26.02%.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes Care and Obesity, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes Care and Obesity segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral anti-diabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

