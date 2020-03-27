Alliancebernstein L.P. Purchases 123,435 Shares of Kemper Corp (NYSE:KMPR)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Kemper Corp (NYSE:KMPR) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,572,050 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 123,435 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 2.36% of Kemper worth $121,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Kemper by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in Kemper by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 42,852 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,321,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Kemper by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 18,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Kemper by 217.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Kemper by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 36,068 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,767,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. 68.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kemper alerts:

In other news, EVP Mark A. Green sold 34,590 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $2,628,840.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,141 shares in the company, valued at $2,442,716. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David P. Storch sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.11, for a total transaction of $865,320.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,997,158.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMPR opened at $73.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. Kemper Corp has a fifty-two week low of $53.81 and a fifty-two week high of $91.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.17.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Kemper had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Kemper Corp will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from Kemper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.14%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KMPR. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kemper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kemper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th.

Kemper Profile

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance.

Featured Article: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Kemper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kemper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.