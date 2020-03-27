Alliancebernstein L.P. Purchases 824,025 Shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) by 71.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,981,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 824,025 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 4.36% of Belden worth $109,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BDC. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Belden by 195.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after buying an additional 27,308 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Belden by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,244,000 after buying an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Belden by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its position in Belden by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 62,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,324,000 after buying an additional 12,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new stake in Belden in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,100,000.

Get Belden alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on BDC shares. ValuEngine raised Belden from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Cross Research lowered Belden from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Belden from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Belden from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised Belden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Belden has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.17.

Shares of BDC opened at $38.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 2.45. Belden Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.54 and a 52 week high of $62.28.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $549.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.73 million. Belden had a positive return on equity of 17.78% and a negative net margin of 15.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Belden Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Belden’s payout ratio is presently 4.42%.

Belden Profile

Belden Inc operates as a signal transmission solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, and racks and enclosures for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, and building automation, as well as live production and performance, video display and digital signage, and corporate communications.

Featured Story: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Belden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.