Alliancebernstein L.P. Purchases Shares of 2,050,588 Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,050,588 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $115,489,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.27% of Truist Financial as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Hudock Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

NYSE:TFC opened at $34.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.10 billion, a PE ratio of 9.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.33 and its 200 day moving average is $51.67. Truist Financial Corporation has a 12 month low of $24.01 and a 12 month high of $56.92.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 10.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. Research analysts predict that Truist Financial Corporation will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.25%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 41.19%.

In other Truist Financial news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 7,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.19, for a total transaction of $424,355.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Truist Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on Truist Financial from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.38.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

Read More: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.