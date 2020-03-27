Alliancebernstein L.P. Raises Position in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,526,847 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 210,289 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 1.33% of Genpact worth $106,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of G. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Genpact by 4,455.6% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 820 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Genpact during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Genpact by 91.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Genpact by 218.8% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Genpact during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

G has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Genpact from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Genpact from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Genpact in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Genpact from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Genpact from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Genpact currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.20.

In other Genpact news, SVP Heather White sold 4,307 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total value of $193,298.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Patrick Cogny sold 20,138 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.54, for a total transaction of $876,808.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,962,347.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of G opened at $30.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.48 and a 200 day moving average of $39.98. Genpact Limited has a twelve month low of $19.41 and a twelve month high of $45.20.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $734.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $911.84 million. Genpact had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 20.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Genpact Limited will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th were given a $0.097 dividend. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. This is an increase from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Genpact’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. Its finance and accounting services include accounts payable, such as document management, invoice processing, approval and resolution management, and travel and expense processing; invoice-to-cash services, including customer master data management, credit and contract management, fulfillment, billing, collections, and dispute management services; record to report services comprising accounting, treasury, tax, product cost accounting, and closing and reporting services; enterprise performance management consisting of budgeting, forecasting, and business performance reporting; and enterprise risk and compliance services, including operational risks and controls.

