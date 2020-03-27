Alliancebernstein L.P. Raises Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 26.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 683,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 142,561 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.22% of Deere & Company worth $118,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DE. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 6,859,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,188,395,000 after acquiring an additional 276,536 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,589,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $621,875,000 after acquiring an additional 171,162 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,529,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $611,557,000 after acquiring an additional 571,773 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 2,419,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $419,226,000 after acquiring an additional 46,558 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,486,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $257,581,000 after acquiring an additional 20,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DE stock opened at $139.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.12. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $106.14 and a twelve month high of $181.99. The company has a market capitalization of $39.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.05.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.35. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 26.92% and a net margin of 8.41%. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 9.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 30.58%.

In related news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $1,346,036.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,099,372. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DE. DZ Bank cut Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $148.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 29th. Barclays upped their price target on Deere & Company from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Deere & Company from $208.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $166.65 target price (down from $185.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Deere & Company from $205.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.03.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

