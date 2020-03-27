Alliancebernstein L.P. Raises Stock Position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 101.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,210,795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,114,400 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.41% of FirstEnergy worth $107,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 54.1% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Crabel Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Crabel Capital Management LLC now owns 12,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 184.3% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

FE opened at $38.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.50. FirstEnergy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $32.00 and a fifty-two week high of $52.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.74 and its 200 day moving average is $47.52. The stock has a market cap of $19.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.75 and a beta of 0.42.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.07. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 19.57%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.47%.

FE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $54.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.90.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Featured Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.