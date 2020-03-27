Alliancebernstein L.P. Reduces Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 471,501 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 24,696 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.18% of Intuit worth $123,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,304,000. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 3,170 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 21,240 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,563,000 after acquiring an additional 4,370 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,066,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 43,096 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. 87.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on INTU shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $290.00 to $254.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Intuit from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Intuit from $268.00 to $249.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $289.45.

Intuit stock opened at $248.39 on Friday. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $187.68 and a 52-week high of $306.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $270.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $267.77. The firm has a market cap of $60.91 billion, a PE ratio of 40.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The software maker reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.14. Intuit had a net margin of 22.89% and a return on equity of 41.03%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 37.99%.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

