Alliancebernstein L.P. Reduces Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,778,823 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 53,237 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.19% of Applied Materials worth $108,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 7,516.7% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 457 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Stephen R. Forrest sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total value of $134,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT opened at $49.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.36. The company has a market cap of $41.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.63. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.64 and a 52-week high of $69.44.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.06. Applied Materials had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 36.15%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. Applied Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 27.63%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $76.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.38.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

