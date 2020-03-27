Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 10,702 Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,239,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,702 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 1.34% of Neurocrine Biosciences worth $133,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 9.6% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,041,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,805,000 after buying an additional 91,310 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 18,853.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 739,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,454,000 after acquiring an additional 735,272 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 639,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,762,000 after acquiring an additional 199,705 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 488,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,504,000 after acquiring an additional 45,502 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 441,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,455,000 after acquiring an additional 8,420 shares during the period. 96.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Eiry Roberts sold 2,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.11, for a total transaction of $292,441.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 5,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.09, for a total transaction of $561,737.41. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 423,351 shares in the company, valued at $43,643,254.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,641 shares of company stock valued at $4,976,586 in the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NBIX opened at $92.52 on Friday. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.85 and a fifty-two week high of $119.65. The stock has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 280.36, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.57.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.40). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 4.70%. The company had revenue of $244.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

NBIX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Thursday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho began coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $127.00 target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.53.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2), which is used for the treatment of movement disorders; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for use in women's health.

