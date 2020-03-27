Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 13,561 Shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 406,416 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 13,561 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.15% of Becton Dickinson and worth $110,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Becton Dickinson and during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,588,711,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,465,704 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,662,267,000 after purchasing an additional 528,037 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,450,583 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,114,215,000 after purchasing an additional 186,285 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,454,596 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $939,547,000 after purchasing an additional 194,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 48.7% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,201,008 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $870,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048,680 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Vincent A. Forlenza sold 25,546 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.09, for a total transaction of $7,155,179.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,871,399.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Vincent A. Forlenza sold 33,365 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.28, for a total transaction of $9,051,257.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 254,312 shares in the company, valued at $68,989,759.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 109,208 shares of company stock worth $30,137,672 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Becton Dickinson and from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from to and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Cfra lowered shares of Becton Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $304.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Cowen lowered shares of Becton Dickinson and from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $306.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $287.00 to $271.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $278.00.

NYSE:BDX opened at $219.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.64, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.14. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 1-year low of $197.75 and a 1-year high of $286.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $241.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $256.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 11.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Becton Dickinson and’s payout ratio is currently 27.05%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

