Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 150,455 Shares of Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its stake in Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) by 17.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 699,637 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 150,455 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 2.17% of Amedisys worth $116,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Amedisys by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,070,154 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $178,630,000 after purchasing an additional 57,572 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Amedisys by 4.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,009,576 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $132,265,000 after acquiring an additional 39,594 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Amedisys by 9.8% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 601,676 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $78,825,000 after acquiring an additional 53,618 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Amedisys by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 434,583 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $72,539,000 after acquiring an additional 124,468 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Amedisys by 13.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 370,789 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $45,703,000 after acquiring an additional 43,844 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Michael Paul North sold 9,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.98, for a total transaction of $1,825,933.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Julie D. Klapstein sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.29, for a total value of $41,072.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,375,928.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $635,950 and have sold 23,129 shares valued at $4,439,923. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMED has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Amedisys from $206.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Amedisys in a research note on Friday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Amedisys from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Benchmark raised Amedisys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Amedisys currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.86.

AMED stock opened at $166.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $179.58 and a 200-day moving average of $159.89. Amedisys Inc has a fifty-two week low of $106.65 and a fifty-two week high of $202.76.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The health services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $500.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.58 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 24.95% and a net margin of 6.49%. Amedisys’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Amedisys Inc will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

About Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses, physical and speech therapists, occupational therapists, social workers, and aides for its patients to complete their important personal tasks.

