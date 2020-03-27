Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 182,525 Shares of HubSpot Inc (NYSE:HUBS)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its position in HubSpot Inc (NYSE:HUBS) by 17.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 852,724 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 182,525 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 1.97% of HubSpot worth $135,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in HubSpot by 90.0% during the 4th quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 171 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in HubSpot during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Cutler Group LP increased its position in HubSpot by 111.7% during the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 284 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,704 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in HubSpot during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in HubSpot by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 334 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HUBS. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on HubSpot from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $192.00 price objective (up previously from $168.00) on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on HubSpot from $190.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Cowen raised their price objective on HubSpot from $155.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on HubSpot from $182.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.91.

In other news, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.62, for a total value of $1,654,270.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 699,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $136,103,799.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $75,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,428 shares in the company, valued at $9,285,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,318 shares of company stock worth $3,437,301. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HUBS opened at $141.89 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. HubSpot Inc has a 12 month low of $90.83 and a 12 month high of $207.98. The company has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.72 and a beta of 1.39.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $186.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.95 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 3.67% and a negative net margin of 7.96%. The company’s revenue was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that HubSpot Inc will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based marketing and sales software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software platform includes integrated applications, such as customer relationship management, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

