Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 316,091 Shares of Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its holdings in Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,567,561 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 316,091 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 1.64% of Skechers USA worth $110,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SKX. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Skechers USA by 57.3% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 78,714 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,940,000 after purchasing an additional 28,674 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Skechers USA by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 210,311 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,855,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Skechers USA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $406,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Skechers USA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,234,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Skechers USA by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 109,118 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,076,000 after buying an additional 30,606 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Skechers USA alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on SKX. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Skechers USA from $43.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Argus raised Skechers USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine raised Skechers USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Skechers USA from $51.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Skechers USA from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.46.

SKX stock opened at $26.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.28. Skechers USA Inc has a 52-week low of $17.06 and a 52-week high of $44.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.41.

Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Skechers USA had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 6.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Skechers USA Inc will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Skechers USA

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers GO brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale Sales, International Wholesale Sales, and Retail Sales. The company offers casual boots, shoes, and sandals for men; shoes, oxfords and slip-ons, lug outsole and fashion boots, and casual sandals for women; dress casuals, seasonal sandals and boots, classic and wide fit, and relaxed fit casuals for men and women; and casual athletic line for men and women under the Skechers USA brand.

Featured Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Skechers USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skechers USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.