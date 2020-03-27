Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 319,474 Shares of Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE:TMHC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its stake in Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE:TMHC) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,832,514 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 319,474 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 5.51% of Taylor Morrison Home worth $127,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TMHC. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 368.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,828,192 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438,000 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 102.4% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,825,501 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,906,000 after purchasing an additional 923,371 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 1,457.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 793,745 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,589,000 after purchasing an additional 742,793 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 2,619,460 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,261,000 after purchasing an additional 619,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grosvenor Holdings L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the fourth quarter worth about $10,903,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Taylor Morrison Home alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on TMHC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Taylor Morrison Home from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $33.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Thursday. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.75.

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, Director Peter R. Lane sold 31,848 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.59, for a total transaction of $846,838.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Joseph Terracciano sold 3,259 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total transaction of $86,298.32. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,392.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 102,107 shares of company stock worth $2,810,087. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock opened at $11.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 6.76 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Taylor Morrison Home Corp has a 1 year low of $6.39 and a 1 year high of $28.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.78.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The construction company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.08. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home Corp will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family and multi-family attached and detached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It operates under the Taylor Morrison and Darling Homes brand names in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, North Carolina and Texas.

Featured Article: What is the role of the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Morrison Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Morrison Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.