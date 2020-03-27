Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 3,514,666 Shares of Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its holdings in Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 48.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,765,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,514,666 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.72% of Discovery Communications worth $123,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in Discovery Communications by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 12,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 3,484 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its position in Discovery Communications by 527.2% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 198,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,514,000 after purchasing an additional 167,247 shares during the period. Atlas Principals LLC bought a new position in Discovery Communications in the fourth quarter worth $1,048,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Discovery Communications by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 30,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Discovery Communications by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 79,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the period. 37.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Discovery Communications alerts:

In other news, Director Advance Long-Term Management T sold 9,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total transaction of $285,760,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director J David Wargo sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.27, for a total transaction of $3,854,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,227 shares in the company, valued at $621,014.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DISCA has been the subject of several research reports. MKM Partners reduced their target price on Discovery Communications from to in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective (down from $33.00) on shares of Discovery Communications in a report on Friday, February 28th. Barrington Research cut their price objective on Discovery Communications from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine cut Discovery Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Imperial Capital dropped their target price on shares of Discovery Communications from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Shares of Discovery Communications stock opened at $20.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.53. Discovery Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.12 and a 1-year high of $33.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.94.

Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. Discovery Communications had a net margin of 18.57% and a return on equity of 24.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Discovery Communications Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

About Discovery Communications

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

Further Reading: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.