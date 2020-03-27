Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 39,372 Shares of National Vision Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EYE)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its position in shares of National Vision Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EYE) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,333,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,372 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 4.21% of National Vision worth $108,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EYE. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of National Vision during the first quarter worth approximately $405,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in National Vision by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,651,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,749,000 after acquiring an additional 215,709 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in National Vision by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 122,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,939,000 after acquiring an additional 16,127 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in National Vision by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 114,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,760,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc increased its stake in National Vision by 55.4% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 157,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,783,000 after acquiring an additional 56,034 shares during the period.

Get National Vision alerts:

Shares of EYE stock opened at $22.15 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.42. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 55.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.30. National Vision Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $11.70 and a fifty-two week high of $39.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.86.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $401.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.30 million. National Vision had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 1.90%. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that National Vision Holdings Inc will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other National Vision news, CEO L Reade Fahs sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $2,737,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 318,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,608,350.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on EYE. BidaskClub upgraded National Vision from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on National Vision in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of National Vision in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on National Vision from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of National Vision in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.60.

National Vision Company Profile

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products, as well as eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, and Vista Optical Military, as well as Vision Center brand stores; and provides health maintenance organization, vision care benefit plan, and optometric services.

Featured Story: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for National Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Vision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.