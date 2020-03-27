Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 46,064 Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,258,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 46,064 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 1.30% of Camden Property Trust worth $133,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Camden Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Camden Property Trust by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

In other Camden Property Trust news, EVP William W. Sengelmann sold 2,457 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.76, for a total transaction of $259,852.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 30,211 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.76, for a total value of $3,195,115.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 184,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,460,897.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 85,354 shares of company stock valued at $9,151,583. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE CPT opened at $81.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.78, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.68. Camden Property Trust has a twelve month low of $62.48 and a twelve month high of $120.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $263.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.36 million. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 5.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Camden Property Trust will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 63.49%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. BTIG Research downgraded Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $122.00 price target (up from $117.00) on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised Camden Property Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.13.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 161 properties containing 55,160 apartment homes across the United States.

Featured Story: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.