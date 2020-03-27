Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 5,866 Shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,351,960 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 5,866 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 1.36% of Cognex worth $131,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Cognex during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Cognex in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in Cognex in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in Cognex by 256.5% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 688 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cognex in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CGNX opened at $46.83 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.99. Cognex Co. has a twelve month low of $35.20 and a twelve month high of $59.14. The stock has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of 40.03 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 4.54, a current ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). Cognex had a net margin of 28.09% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The company had revenue of $169.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.20 million. Analysts expect that Cognex Co. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.97%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CGNX. UBS Group began coverage on Cognex in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded Cognex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine cut Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet cut Cognex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.20.

In other news, Director Jerry A. Schneider sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.33, for a total transaction of $615,960.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $513,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks primarily in manufacturing processes worldwide. It provides machine vision products, which are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

