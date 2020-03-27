Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 58,731 Shares of ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its stake in ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML) by 13.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 382,367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 58,731 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.09% of ASML worth $113,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covington Capital Management increased its stake in shares of ASML by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 11,565 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,423,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ASML by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 111,983 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,140,000 after purchasing an additional 5,187 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of ASML during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of ASML by 214.1% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 17,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 11,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ASML by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,641 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. 18.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ASML shares. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of ASML from $330.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of ASML from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised shares of ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Bank of America downgraded shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ASML from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $287.00.

Shares of ASML opened at $275.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $110.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $280.22 and a 200 day moving average of $274.58. ASML Holding NV has a twelve month low of $182.77 and a twelve month high of $319.22.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. ASML had a net margin of 23.36% and a return on equity of 22.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ASML Holding NV will post 8.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Monday, April 27th will be given a dividend of $1.272 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 24th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.88%.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems primarily in the Netherlands, the United States, and Asia. It sells Holistic Lithography solutions, which integrate its three categories of products, including DUV lithography, EUV lithography, and Applications.

