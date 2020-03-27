Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 65,546 Shares of Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its position in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 736,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 65,546 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.25% of Global Payments worth $134,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPN. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 90.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,614,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,846,693,000 after purchasing an additional 5,515,148 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Global Payments by 81.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,916,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $304,675,000 after acquiring an additional 857,239 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Global Payments by 926.1% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 901,012 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $143,261,000 after acquiring an additional 813,204 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Global Payments by 421.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 453,627 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,126,000 after acquiring an additional 594,927 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its position in Global Payments by 3,000.4% during the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 580,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $91,753,000 after acquiring an additional 561,340 shares during the period. 88.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Ruth Ann Marshall sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.51, for a total value of $814,040.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,710,024.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.70, for a total transaction of $116,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,150,095.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,753 shares of company stock worth $1,300,435 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

GPN opened at $152.87 on Friday. Global Payments Inc has a fifty-two week low of $105.54 and a fifty-two week high of $209.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $180.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.02. The company has a market capitalization of $42.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.00.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.11. Global Payments had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 7.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 125.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Global Payments Inc will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. This is an increase from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Global Payments’s payout ratio is currently 13.31%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GPN shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Global Payments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $227.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Global Payments has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.70.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

