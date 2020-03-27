Alliancebernstein L.P. Trims Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 20.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 843,324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 221,761 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.15% of Caterpillar worth $124,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC now owns 3,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 6,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Caterpillar by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 67.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 589 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total transaction of $81,181.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CAT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $156.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Caterpillar from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $162.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Caterpillar from $126.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $143.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.89.

NYSE CAT opened at $110.50 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $120.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.50 and a 1-year high of $150.55.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $13.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.42 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 41.85% and a net margin of 11.32%. The company’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.55 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 8.75 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

