AllSafe (ASAFE) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $1,956.00

AllSafe (CURRENCY:ASAFE) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 27th. In the last seven days, AllSafe has traded up 22.5% against the US dollar. One AllSafe coin can now be purchased for $0.0339 or 0.00000511 BTC on major exchanges. AllSafe has a market capitalization of $310,174.81 and approximately $1,956.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00006372 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded down 27.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000272 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 29.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AllSafe Coin Profile

ASAFE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2016. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken. AllSafe’s official website is allsafetoken.pw.

AllSafe Coin Trading

AllSafe can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AllSafe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AllSafe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

