Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) Shares Sold by CCM Investment Advisers LLC

CCM Investment Advisers LLC cut its stake in shares of Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,141 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,511 shares during the quarter. Allstate accounts for 2.0% of CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $12,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in Allstate during the 4th quarter worth about $2,000,210,000. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new position in Allstate during the fourth quarter valued at $140,562,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Allstate by 259.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 657,317 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $73,915,000 after buying an additional 474,294 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Allstate by 78.3% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 864,909 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $96,476,000 after acquiring an additional 379,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Allstate by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,521,136 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $283,502,000 after acquiring an additional 367,495 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALL traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $89.95. 943,995 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,097,389. The stock has a market cap of $26.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $106.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Allstate Corp has a twelve month low of $64.13 and a twelve month high of $125.92.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.01. Allstate had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 16.05%. The firm had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Allstate Corp will post 10.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is a positive change from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.71%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Allstate from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $114.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Allstate from $136.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Allstate in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.00.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

