Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Ltd (NASDAQ:AOSL) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Ltd (NASDAQ:AOSL) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 889,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 87,604 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 3.62% of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor worth $12,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AOSL. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 85.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,093 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,353 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 15,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 4,518 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 58.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 6,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 83.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 9,448 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.91% of the company’s stock.

AOSL stock traded down $0.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,648. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Ltd has a 1-year low of $5.82 and a 1-year high of $14.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $173.46 million, a P/E ratio of 172.63 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.07.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 3.63%. The firm had revenue of $117.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Ltd will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

AOSL has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, February 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. B. Riley lowered shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $17.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Company Profile

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications worldwide. The company offers power discrete products, such as metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

