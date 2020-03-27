Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stake Increased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,254,922 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,374 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.2% of Geode Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.62% of Alphabet worth $5,676,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC now owns 503 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its position in Alphabet by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,887 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 189 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 939 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management lifted its position in Alphabet by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,378 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOG stock traded down $48.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1,112.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,694,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,316,098. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,335.98 and its 200-day moving average is $1,320.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $757.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.63, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.02. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $1,013.54 and a 1-year high of $1,532.11.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The company had revenue of $46.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $10.95 EPS. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 52.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, SVP David C. Drummond sold 28,429 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,358.81, for a total value of $38,629,609.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,087,048. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 555,822 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total transaction of $27,841,123.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,204,053 shares of company stock worth $335,936,779. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GOOG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,530.00 to $1,620.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Nomura upped their target price on Alphabet from to in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,581.81.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

