Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock Position Lessened by Mason Street Advisors LLC

Mason Street Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,645 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 407 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.1% of Mason Street Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Mason Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $57,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. State Street Corp grew its position in Alphabet by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,764,670 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,341,133,000 after purchasing an additional 81,768 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,337,057 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,798,732,000 after purchasing an additional 22,290 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,662,488 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,896,820,000 after purchasing an additional 69,103 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,979,754 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,983,764,000 after purchasing an additional 19,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,515,209 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,362,886,000 after purchasing an additional 211,618 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GOOG shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cfra boosted their target price on Alphabet from $1,737.00 to $1,761.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,625.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,581.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $51.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $1,110.71. 3,234,291 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,285,702. The company has a market cap of $757.72 billion, a PE ratio of 22.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,330.25 and a 200 day moving average of $1,320.29. Alphabet Inc has a 52-week low of $1,013.54 and a 52-week high of $1,532.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.35.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. The business had revenue of $46.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.87 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $10.95 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 52.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 55 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,350.56, for a total transaction of $74,280.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 388 shares in the company, valued at $524,017.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 31 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,459.40, for a total transaction of $45,241.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,204,053 shares of company stock valued at $335,936,779 in the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

