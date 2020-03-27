Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,678,851 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 110,137 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.3% of Geode Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.68% of Alphabet worth $6,254,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GOOGL. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Regal Wealth Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 45 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. 35.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GOOGL traded down $47.97 during trading on Friday, reaching $1,114.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,481,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,628,759. The company has a market cap of $769.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,333.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,319.71. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $1,008.87 and a twelve month high of $1,530.74.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. The company had revenue of $37.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.44 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $12.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 52.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GOOGL. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,700.00 target price (up previously from $1,650.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,620.00 price objective (up previously from $1,450.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,525.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, January 24th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,650.00 target price (up previously from $1,450.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from to in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,511.24.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

