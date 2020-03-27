Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) Given New $175.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Citigroup from $202.00 to $175.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 84.42% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AYX. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Alteryx from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Alteryx to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. TheStreet upgraded Alteryx from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Cowen upped their price objective on Alteryx from $147.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Alteryx from $97.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Alteryx has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.85.

NYSE:AYX opened at $94.89 on Friday. Alteryx has a fifty-two week low of $75.17 and a fifty-two week high of $160.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 3.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 249.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.03.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $156.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.00 million. Alteryx had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 6.49%. On average, research analysts expect that Alteryx will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alteryx news, insider Christopher M. Lal sold 5,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.54, for a total value of $920,033.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Dean Stoecker sold 129,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total value of $19,807,727.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 491,313 shares of company stock worth $69,050,524 over the last three months. 19.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AYX. Sapphire Ventures L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Alteryx during the 1st quarter valued at $96,785,000. ICONIQ Capital LLC bought a new position in Alteryx in the first quarter valued at about $52,298,000. Capital World Investors raised its position in Alteryx by 125.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,974,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,896,000 after purchasing an additional 3,322,545 shares during the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC raised its position in Alteryx by 175.4% in the second quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 2,083,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abdiel Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in Alteryx in the second quarter valued at about $24,460,000. 73.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alteryx, Inc operates a self-service data analytics software platform that enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, and citizen data scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

