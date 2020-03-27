Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its stake in shares of Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS) by 19.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 116,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,311 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Altice USA were worth $3,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. GQ Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the 3rd quarter worth about $138,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the 4th quarter worth about $186,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the 3rd quarter worth about $231,000. 58.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Altice USA from $37.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James upgraded Altice USA from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Altice USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. TheStreet cut Altice USA from a “c” rating to a “d-” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Altice USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.11.

NYSE ATUS traded down $1.24 on Friday, reaching $22.44. The company had a trading volume of 639,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,778,312. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.74 billion, a PE ratio of 106.86 and a beta of 0.78. Altice USA Inc has a 1 year low of $15.95 and a 1 year high of $31.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.26 and a 200-day moving average of $27.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.76, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. Altice USA had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 1.42%. The firm’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Altice USA Inc will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Altice USA news, Director Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $53,760,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,369,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,246,406,918.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 45.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Cablevision and Cequel. It delivers broadband, pay television, telephony services, Wi-Fi hotspot access, proprietary content, and advertising services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers.

