Altisource Asset Management Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Altisource Asset Management Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 15,200 shares, a decline of 17.8% from the February 27th total of 18,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Altisource Asset Management stock. Biltmore Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Altisource Asset Management Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,710 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000. Biltmore Family Office LLC owned about 0.67% of Altisource Asset Management at the end of the most recent quarter.

Altisource Asset Management stock opened at $13.98 on Friday. Altisource Asset Management has a 52 week low of $7.60 and a 52 week high of $34.64.

Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The asset manager reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.13 million during the quarter.

About Altisource Asset Management

Altisource Asset Management Corporation, an asset management company, provides portfolio management and corporate governance services to institutional investors in the United States. The company offers its services under an asset management agreement to Altisource Residential Corporation, which acquires and manages single-family rental properties for working class families.

