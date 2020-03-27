Altra Industrial Motion Corp (NASDAQ:AIMC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Altra Industrial Motion Corp (NASDAQ:AIMC) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 826,200 shares, a decline of 21.3% from the February 27th total of 1,050,000 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 479,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

In other Altra Industrial Motion news, CEO Carl R. Christenson acquired 4,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.34 per share, with a total value of $115,673.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,810,157.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Carl R. Christenson acquired 2,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.95 per share, for a total transaction of $55,899.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,556 shares in the company, valued at $1,547,242.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Altra Industrial Motion in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. First Bank & Trust bought a new position in Altra Industrial Motion in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in Altra Industrial Motion in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Altra Industrial Motion in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter.

AIMC opened at $20.19 on Friday. Altra Industrial Motion has a 12-month low of $12.00 and a 12-month high of $38.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 1.89.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. Altra Industrial Motion had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 6.94%. The firm had revenue of $441.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Altra Industrial Motion will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Altra Industrial Motion’s payout ratio is presently 23.78%.

Several equities analysts have commented on AIMC shares. BidaskClub downgraded Altra Industrial Motion from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. ValuEngine raised Altra Industrial Motion from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.67.

Altra Industrial Motion Company Profile

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies and Automation & Specialty.

