Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) Shares Bought by Capital International Sarl

Capital International Sarl boosted its position in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 66.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,200 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Altria Group by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 303,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,133,000 after buying an additional 18,026 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. grew its position in Altria Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 43,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,952,000. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Altria Group by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 18,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,429,000. Institutional investors own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Altria Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.39.

MO traded down $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.23. The company had a trading volume of 491,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,876,034. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.68. The company has a market cap of $63.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.22, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.61. Altria Group Inc has a 12-month low of $30.95 and a 12-month high of $57.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. Altria Group had a positive return on equity of 67.74% and a negative net margin of 5.15%. Altria Group’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Altria Group Inc will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.27%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is 79.62%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

