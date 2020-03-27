Alumasc Group (LON:ALU) Given Corporate Rating at FinnCap

Alumasc Group (LON:ALU)‘s stock had its “corporate” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at FinnCap in a research report issued on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alumasc Group in a research note on Friday.

Get Alumasc Group alerts:

LON:ALU traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 61 ($0.80). 48,128 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,404. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 104.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 95.15. Alumasc Group has a twelve month low of GBX 65 ($0.86) and a twelve month high of GBX 133.45 ($1.76). The company has a market capitalization of $22.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24.

In related news, insider Michael Leaf acquired 16,375 shares of Alumasc Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 66 ($0.87) per share, for a total transaction of £10,807.50 ($14,216.65).

About Alumasc Group

The Alumasc Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells building products, systems, and solutions in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Middle East, the Far East, and internationally. The company offers solar shading and architectural screening products; balcony and balustrading systems; premium waterproofing solutions for flat roofs, including green roofs, blu-roofs, and roofing support services; exterior wall insulation and facades systems; integrated rain to drain solutions; and water management solutions to manage and attenuate water originating inside or outside of the buildings.

Further Reading: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Alumasc Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alumasc Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.