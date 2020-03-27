Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Has $23.12 Million Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. trimmed its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 82.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,736 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 371,026 shares during the quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P.’s holdings in Apple were worth $23,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apple by 29,161.0% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,895,866 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $57,543,000 after acquiring an additional 16,838,124 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apple by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,532,304 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,505,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610,137 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,039,994 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,122,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,091 shares in the last quarter. Maplelane Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 100.5% in the 4th quarter. Maplelane Capital LLC now owns 5,001 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Apple by 300.3% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,066,679 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $312,813,000 after acquiring an additional 800,232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

AAPL opened at $258.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1,110.76 billion, a PE ratio of 20.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.27 and a 1 year high of $327.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $288.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $270.30.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.41 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 13.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Nomura cut their price objective on Apple from to in a research note on Monday. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective (up from $300.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, January 10th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Apple from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Sunday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $303.07.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at $345,077,266.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

See Also: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.