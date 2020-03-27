Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 182,200 shares, a decline of 22.9% from the February 27th total of 236,400 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 124,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAL opened at $9.78 on Friday. Amalgamated Bank has a 12 month low of $7.90 and a 12 month high of $20.00. The stock has a market cap of $294.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.35.

Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39. The firm had revenue of $50.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.80 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Amalgamated Bank will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Amalgamated Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.48%.

AMAL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Amalgamated Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $18.50 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Amalgamated Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub cut Amalgamated Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine raised Amalgamated Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut Amalgamated Bank from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Amalgamated Bank by 201.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 464,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,040,000 after purchasing an additional 310,700 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Amalgamated Bank by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 180,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,894,000 after purchasing an additional 20,163 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Amalgamated Bank by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 227,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,649,000 after buying an additional 38,043 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Amalgamated Bank by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 37,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 8,897 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amalgamated Bank during the third quarter valued at about $322,000. 37.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking and retail banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including time deposits, non-interest and interest-bearing demand accounts, savings and money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

