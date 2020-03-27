Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Guggenheim Capital LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,733 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 9,282 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 1.2% of Guggenheim Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $199,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 533.3% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 34 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,125.02, for a total value of $3,750,660.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,980 shares in the company, valued at $6,332,559.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,135.14, for a total transaction of $811,353.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,466,327.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 724,962 shares of company stock valued at $1,482,615,847 in the last three months. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AMZN opened at $1,955.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $938.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,964.24 and a 200 day moving average of $1,843.81. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,626.03 and a twelve month high of $2,185.95.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. The company had revenue of $87.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.09 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,150.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,480.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,040.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,333.20.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

