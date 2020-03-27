Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by National Pension Service

National Pension Service increased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 470,715 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 35,018 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 2.4% of National Pension Service’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. National Pension Service owned 0.09% of Amazon.com worth $869,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at $10,415,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. UMA Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $644,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 645,037 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,119,726,000 after purchasing an additional 27,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,705,952 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $29,000,029,000 after purchasing an additional 138,504 shares during the period. 56.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,250.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,250.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,625.00 price objective (up from $2,550.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, January 31st. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,333.20.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 364,684 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,036.42, for a total transaction of $742,649,791.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,001,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,077,978,456.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,135.14, for a total value of $811,353.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,466,327.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 724,962 shares of company stock valued at $1,482,615,847. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com stock traded down $55.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1,900.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,378,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,499,591. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,962.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,844.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $945.89 billion, a PE ratio of 82.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.55. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $2,185.95.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. The company had revenue of $87.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.09 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.13%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

