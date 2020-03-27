Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,921 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 1,569 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,899,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 278 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA raised its position in Amazon.com by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 1,041 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Elgethun Capital Management raised its position in Amazon.com by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 441 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 42 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. 56.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMZN stock traded down $41.89 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,913.60. The stock had a trading volume of 2,427,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,930,092. The firm has a market capitalization of $953.80 billion, a PE ratio of 83.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,964.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,843.81. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,626.03 and a twelve month high of $2,185.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. The company had revenue of $87.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.09 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 21.07%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,250.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $2,650.00 target price (up from $2,400.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, January 31st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,150.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,333.20.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,135.14, for a total value of $811,353.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,466,327.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 364,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,036.42, for a total transaction of $742,649,791.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,001,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,077,978,456.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 724,962 shares of company stock worth $1,482,615,847. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

